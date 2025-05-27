Death penalty on the table for first time child sex crime offenders

New Oklahoma law, effective November 1, enforces tougher sentences for child sex crimes. Rep. Turner: "When they harm our children, we will no longer tolerate it."

By: Amanda Taylor

Oklahoma’s law against child sex predators just got tougher. Governor Stitt signed Senate Bill 599, so now, if anyone’s found guilty of committing lewd acts with a child under 14, they could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

The bill’s author, who’s had a long career in law enforcement, says he’s seen too many cases where children were sexually victimized and the perpetrator got a lesser sentence than deserved because it was the only option under the law.

"Let's be the voice and tell these cowards that when they harm our children, we will no longer tolerate it, and they will be facing the punishment they deserve, death or a lifetime of incarceration," Rep. Tim Turner (R-Kinta) said.

The bill also removed language that would have required a person been convicted of a previous similar offense to be eligible for the death penalty.

"This is not a mistake—it’s a monstrous, unforgivable act, and nothing can undo the devastation they cause. The only just punishment is death or life without parole, which will ensure that these predators can never reoffend,” Sen. Warren Hamilton (R-McCurtain) said.

This Law will take effect Nov. 1.

SB 599

