OSU Students Putting Final Touches On Homecoming Walkaround Decorations

In Stillwater, Oklahoma State University students are hard at work putting together decorations for the Homecoming Walkaround on Friday.

With one day left before Oklahoma State University's homecoming game, fans are putting on the final preparations before heading to the stadium.

Grant, a junior at OSU, said they've been working nonstop since 11 a.m. on Thursday to finish their float.

Grant, a junior at OSU, said they've been working nonstop since 11 a.m. on Thursday to finish their float.

"The theme this year for Oklahoma State is 'Innovative Visions and Timeless Traditions,'" Grant said. "Our theme within Fiji [Phi Delta Gamma] is 'Harmony Within our Heritage.' So we're focused on music and all the things coming from Oklahoma State, coming from Stillwater that reflect our university."

Although actual float construction began fairly recently, students say planning for their organization began in January.

The Oklahoma State Homecoming Walkaround begins at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.