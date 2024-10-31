Toby Rowland serves as an analyst for the Statewide Oklahoma Sports Blitz and is in his 14th season as the "Voice of the Sooners."

By: News 9

Toby Rowland serves as an analyst for the Statewide Oklahoma Sports Blitz and is in his 14th season as the "Voice of the Sooners." Rowland is the radio play-by-play for OU football, men's basketball, and baseball, as well as hosting the Brent Venables, Porter Moser & Jennie Baranczyk TV/Radio shows. He also serves as TV host for a wide variety of programming on SoonerVision and SECN+.

A two-time Emmy Award winner, Rowland previously was a sports anchor, reporter, and producer at KWTV in Oklahoma City from 1999-2011. He won the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters Award for best sportscast and the Society of Professional Journalists Award for Best Sports Reporting. He became a household name in Oklahoma as host of the award-winning “Friday Football Blitz,” taking high school football coverage to a new level in the state.

Rowlands play-by-play résumé includes serving as the “Voice of Southern Nazarene University” football, basketball, and baseball, and as “Voice of the Norman Tigers.” He was a member of the Oklahoma RedHawks broadcast team for two seasons. For the past 21 years he has also hosted the “T-Row in the Morning Show” on KREF SportsTalk 1400.

Growing up in Mustang, Rowland was immersed in sports of all kinds. His passion for broadcasting blossomed at SNU where he started calling games during his senior year. He’s known as one of the most exciting collegiate play-by-play voices in America, and his passion now comes out in his unique and unmistakable style.



