SEC Media Days: Sooners eye breakout season, with big test early against Michigan

SEC Media Days 2025 has come and gone, and football season is just over a month away. Here's Toby Rowland and Chris Williams with the recap and sound from Coach Venables and R Mason Thomas.

By: Chris Williams, Toby Rowland

-

As the Oklahoma Sooners prepare for another SEC football season, head coach Brent Venables and defensive end R Mason Thomas say the early test against Michigan will reveal just how ready they are, especially in the trenches.

Sooners Will “Learn a Lot” in Week 2 SEC-BIG TEN Clash Against Michigan

“It is a game that… brings out the best in everybody, creates a really good buzz all summer long, and gives something for the coaches to kind of lean on to challenge guys,” said Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, speaking from SEC Media Days in Atlanta.

“Michigan won the national championship two short years ago," Venables added. "And they got a lot of great players, not good players, elite great players.”

R Mason Thomas Sets High Bar for 2025 Season

“The single season record, sack leader at OU, it's 14. So I know that's a goal for me,” said R Mason Thomas, defensive standout for the Sooners.

“Be more consistent, more productive. It always can be better at something. Run game, pass rush, shoot. Play some special teams, too.”

MORE OU FOOTBALL COVERAGE:

