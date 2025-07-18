SEC Media Days: Sooners eye breakout season, with big test early against Michigan

SEC Media Days 2025 has come and gone, and football season is just over a month away. Here's Toby Rowland and Chris Williams with the recap and sound from Coach Venables and R Mason Thomas.

Friday, July 18th 2025, 10:32 am

By: Chris Williams, Toby Rowland


ATLANTA -

As the Oklahoma Sooners prepare for another SEC football season, head coach Brent Venables and defensive end R Mason Thomas say the early test against Michigan will reveal just how ready they are, especially in the trenches.

Sooners Will “Learn a Lot” in Week 2 SEC-BIG TEN Clash Against Michigan

“It is a game that… brings out the best in everybody, creates a really good buzz all summer long, and gives something for the coaches to kind of lean on to challenge guys,” said Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, speaking from SEC Media Days in Atlanta.
“Michigan won the national championship two short years ago," Venables added. "And they got a lot of great players, not good players, elite great players.”

R Mason Thomas Sets High Bar for 2025 Season

“The single season record, sack leader at OU, it's 14. So I know that's a goal for me,” said R Mason Thomas, defensive standout for the Sooners.
“Be more consistent, more productive. It always can be better at something. Run game, pass rush, shoot. Play some special teams, too.”

MORE OU FOOTBALL COVERAGE:

  1. R Mason Thomas Embracing Leadership Role, Physical Growth Ahead of Crucial 2025 Season
  2. What we learned: Robert Spears-Jennings on leadership, SEC year 2, and Venables’ defensive mind
  3. OU Quarterback John Mateer embraces SEC Media Days
  4. OU Head Coach Brent Venables' SEC Media Days press conference takeaways
  5. Baker Mayfield talks Sooner football, 2016 Mahomes duel with Kelce brothers on ‘New Heights’ Podcast

﻿
Chris Williams
Chris Williams

Chris Williams' work has won awards from both the Texas Association of Broadcasters and the Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Chris joined News 9 as a sports reporter and anchor in January 2023.

Toby Rowland
Toby Rowland

Toby Rowland serves as an analyst for the Statewide Oklahoma Sports Blitz and is in his 14th season as the "Voice of the Sooners."

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 18th, 2025

July 16th, 2025

July 16th, 2025

July 16th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 19th, 2025

July 19th, 2025

July 19th, 2025

July 19th, 2025