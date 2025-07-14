Toby Rowland’s Top 10 coaches and players he’s most eager to hear from at SEC Media Days

Monday, July 14th 2025, 11:12 am
The eyes of the college football world will be on Atlanta this week as SEC Media Days kick off July 14th and run through July 18th.
With storylines swirling around new faces, big expectations, and conference shakeups, there’s no shortage of intrigue heading into the week.
News 9 Sports Director Toby Rowland has compiled his list of the 10 coaches and players he’s most excited to hear from, names that could shape the headlines, stir the drama, and set the tone for the 2025 SEC football season.
Garrett Nussmeier · LaNorris Sellers · Lane Kiffin · Gunner Stockton · Josh Heupel · DJ Lagway
Plenty of personality and intrigue in this group—especially if Lane gets rolling or Lagway steals the spotlight early.
I’m mostly just curious whether he’ll show up between his morning and afternoon rounds of golf. Classic SEC subplot.
Our old friend has become one of the best sound bites in the league. You never know what he’ll say—or how loud the mic drop will be.
What will the former OU wideout have to say about being reunited with Jeff Lebby in Starkville?
He took the SEC by storm with his brash play last season. Now he enters as a certified star and face of Vandy football.
The Alabama media circus will be circling him like sharks. The seat is very hot in Tuscaloosa—for a guy just getting started.
The Sooners feel much more suited to contend this season. It’s an important year for BV—both in the standings and the spotlight.
The former Sooner QB lands on the Plains—and his SEC debut? Back in Norman. That opener will be must-see TV.
Are we playing 8 or 9 conference games in 2026? What’s the SEC’s stance on playoff format? Sankey always draws a crowd, and for good reason.
Is there a date when the conference will know the format for 2026?
This is our first real look at Arch handling the full media gauntlet. Expectations are sky-high in Austin—how will he manage the pressure?
Massive responsibility. Mateer enters with the weight of OU’s championship ambitions on his shoulders. Can he rise to the moment? Media Days will give us a glimpse.
