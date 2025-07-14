Toby Rowland’s Top 10 coaches and players he’s most eager to hear from at SEC Media Days

Toby Rowland breaks down the most intriguing coaches and players to watch at SEC Media Days, from rising stars and high-pressure quarterbacks to headline-making head coaches and the always-influential SEC commissioner.

By: Toby Rowland

-

The eyes of the college football world will be on Atlanta this week as SEC Media Days kick off July 14th and run through July 18th.

With storylines swirling around new faces, big expectations, and conference shakeups, there’s no shortage of intrigue heading into the week.

News 9 Sports Director Toby Rowland has compiled his list of the 10 coaches and players he’s most excited to hear from, names that could shape the headlines, stir the drama, and set the tone for the 2025 SEC football season.





Honorable Mention

Garrett Nussmeier · LaNorris Sellers · Lane Kiffin · Gunner Stockton · Josh Heupel · DJ Lagway

Plenty of personality and intrigue in this group—especially if Lane gets rolling or Lagway steals the spotlight early.

Hugh Freeze (Auburn HC)

I’m mostly just curious whether he’ll show up between his morning and afternoon rounds of golf. Classic SEC subplot.

Shane Beamer (South Carolina HC)

Our old friend has become one of the best sound bites in the league. You never know what he’ll say—or how loud the mic drop will be.

Brenden Thompson (Mississippi State WR)

What will the former OU wideout have to say about being reunited with Jeff Lebby in Starkville?





Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt QB)

He took the SEC by storm with his brash play last season. Now he enters as a certified star and face of Vandy football.





Kalen DeBoer (Alabama HC)

The Alabama media circus will be circling him like sharks. The seat is very hot in Tuscaloosa—for a guy just getting started.





Brent Venables (Oklahoma HC)

The Sooners feel much more suited to contend this season. It’s an important year for BV—both in the standings and the spotlight.





Jackson Arnold (Auburn QB)

The former Sooner QB lands on the Plains—and his SEC debut? Back in Norman. That opener will be must-see TV.





Greg Sankey (SEC Commissioner)

Are we playing 8 or 9 conference games in 2026? What’s the SEC’s stance on playoff format? Sankey always draws a crowd, and for good reason.

Is there a date when the conference will know the format for 2026?





Arch Manning (Texas QB)

This is our first real look at Arch handling the full media gauntlet. Expectations are sky-high in Austin—how will he manage the pressure?





John Mateer (Oklahoma QB)

Massive responsibility. Mateer enters with the weight of OU’s championship ambitions on his shoulders. Can he rise to the moment? Media Days will give us a glimpse.