'It’s a challenge, but it’s an opportunity': John Mateer embracing SEC stage as Oklahoma’s starting QB

John Mateer, in his first SEC Media Days, said he’s fired up for Oklahoma’s move to the league, calling it both a challenge and an opportunity

By: Toby Rowland

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer is stepping into the spotlight — both literally and figuratively — as he takes the reins of the Sooners’ offense heading into his first season in the SEC. Speaking with Toby Rowland at SEC Media Days, Mateer reflected on the experience, the energy surrounding the program, and the relationships that have already started to define his time in Norman.

“It’s awesome. It’s been a pleasure,” Mateer said of his first-ever media day. “It’s a challenge, but it’s an opportunity. Game days in the SEC, there’s nothing else like it.”

The Washington State transfer touched on the chemistry developing within the offense, especially with new playmakers like running back Jaydn Ott, who joined the team over the summer.

“He’s done a great job learning the offense and building relationships. It hasn’t been easy, but he’s jumped right in,” Mateer said of Ott.

Mateer praised offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and how his system fits his dual-threat skillset. The continuity of running the same offense will go a long way to helping OU build an offensive identity. “It’s built for a quarterback, and even more so for one that can run,” he said. “There’s a lot of trust there. He lets me check into whatever I need. That kind of freedom is huge.”

One element that just takes time to gel is communication with the offensive line and receivers. “It takes time and a lot of dedication just to stay in the building and talk,” Mateer said. “A lot of us came in at the same time, so we relate real well.”

As for wide receiver personalities? “We don’t have a real diva. I haven’t dealt with that much here,” Mateer joked.

Mateer also acknowledged the challenge of facing Brent Venables’ defense in practice. “It’s chaos and it’s awesome. They get after us,” he said. “But that back-and-forth is what makes it healthy.”

As for the moment ahead, leading Oklahoma onto the field in Week 1, Mateer is still processing it.

“I don’t think I can replicate or imagine what it’s going to feel like. But I’ve put in the work and taken a big step from last year. I’ll be ready.”

With the spotlight now squarely on Mateer, he’s embracing the pressure, the expectations, and the opportunity to lead the Sooners to an elevated spot in the SEC.

