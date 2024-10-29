Tracking Your Absentee Ballot In Oklahoma: What You Need to Know

Whether you are waiting for your absentee ballot to arrive or are curious about what happens after it is mailed, here is everything you need to know about absentee voting.

Whether you are waiting for your absentee ballot to arrive or are curious about what happens after it is mailed, the state of Oklahoma allows voters to track their absentee ballot for those opting to vote early by mail.

Here is everything you need to know about absentee voting:

How can I track my absentee ballot?

Absentee ballots can be tracked using the voter portal on Oklahoma’s website. Voters must submit their first and last name and birthday to log into the portal.

You can see when your absentee ballot was sent and when the County Election Board received it.

CLICK HERE to go to the voter portal.

You can contact your county election board directly if you have any questions or concerns about your ballot. They can provide assistance and more detailed information about your specific situation.

When do absentee ballots need to be mailed in to count?

All absentee ballots must be returned by mail or dropped off in person to the County Election Board by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing absentee ballots at least one week before the due date.

Does my ballot need to be notarized?

Yes, state law requires an absentee voter’s signature to be notarized for standard absentee ballots.

In Oklahoma, notaries may not charge a fee to notarize an absentee ballot.

CLICK HERE to find a free notary service.

Physically incapacitated and their caregivers are not required to have absentee ballot affidavits notarized; however, they must have their signatures witnessed by two people.

Can someone else turn in my absentee ballot?

Except as permitted by law, you must return your own absentee ballot to county election officials.

How do I make sure I am registered to vote in Oklahoma?

If you have not registered to vote, the registration deadline has already passed. You can check if you are registered using the voter portal on the OK.gov website.