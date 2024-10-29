Enid Center For Disabled Adults Transitioning To New Management

The managing company of the Greer Center in Enid, which cares for adults with intellectual disabilities, says it will cease its services at the center.

By: News 9

The managing company in charge of the Greer Center in Enid, a center for adults with intellectual disabilities, is ending its services for the center.

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services says Liberty of Oklahoma Corporation will cease its services of the center in the coming months, although an exact date is not yet known.

The change comes almost one year after allegations of workers abusing residents at the center.

In a statement to News 9, Liberty of Oklahoma Corporation said the decisionwas difficult, and cited external challenges.

The company says it is working closely with the State of Oklahoma to ensure a smooth transition to the new management.

State officials say they are close to identifying the new managers of the Greer Center.