Accidental Shooting Injures Juvenile Girl In NW Oklahoma City

Sunday, October 27th 2024, 11:25 pm
A family gathering in NW Oklahoma City turned chaotic after a juvenile was accidentally shot, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said officers responded to a home at NW 34th and Penn where a juvenile female had been shot in the leg.
Police said the victim was inside a car with family members when a gun was accidentally discharged.
She was taken to the hospital and should be OK, police report.
The incident remains under investigation.
