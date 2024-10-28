Accidental Shooting Injures Juvenile Girl In NW Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police said officers responded to a home at NW 34th and Penn where a juvenile female had been shot in the leg.

A family gathering in NW Oklahoma City turned chaotic after a juvenile was accidentally shot, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said officers responded to a home at NW 34th and Penn where a juvenile female had been shot in the leg.

Police said the victim was inside a car with family members when a gun was accidentally discharged.

She was taken to the hospital and should be OK, police report.

The incident remains under investigation.