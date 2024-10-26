Carl Albert Titans Dominate Lawton High, 62-12

Carl Albert High School continued their winning tradition Friday night, overpowering Lawton High 62-12 in a decisive home game.

By: News 9

The Titans wasted no time as Devin Woodring opened scoring with a quarterback keeper. Shortly after, Woodring connected with Oklahoma commit Marcus James, who pulled off an impressive toe-tap catch to put Carl Albert up by two scores. Lawton’s Tavaris Deans responded with a determined touchdown, dodging defenders and powering into the end zone, but it wasn’t enough to counter Carl Albert's relentless offense.

With another win, Carl Albert adds to an already storied season, proving they might need more room for those championship banners.