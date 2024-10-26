Tuttle Tigers Defeat Blanchard Lions In Battle Of Undefeated Teams, 28-7

In a clash between two undefeated teams, the Tuttle Tigers bested the Blanchard Lions 28-7 on Friday night, extending their perfect season.

By: News 9

The Tigers’ offense struck first as quarterback Cruz Campbell connected with Brady McAdoo for an early touchdown. McAdoo continued to dominate, returning a punt 98 yards, breaking tackles, and pushing into the end zone to extend Tuttle’s lead. Despite a promising gain by Blanchard’s Hudsen Periman and Coric Pierce, a key interception stalled their momentum.

Tuttle secured the win, maintaining their undefeated record and asserting their strength in a critical matchup.