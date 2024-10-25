Jim Gardner And Bob Mills SkyNews 9 Fly Over Wildfires In SW Oklahoma

This October has made Oklahoma into a tinderbox, and Southwest Oklahoma is experiencing its second day of multiple wildfires devastating areas near in Southwest Oklahoma.

By: News 9

-

This October has made Oklahoma into a tinderbox, and Southwest Oklahoma is experiencing its second day of multiple wildfires devastating areas near in Southwest Oklahoma.

Several wildfires are burning in Oklahoma, with Jim Gardner monitoring a particularly significant one within the between State Highway 115 and State Highway 49 near the Wichita Mountains National Wildlife Refuge on Friday morning. Firefighters are using previously burned areas as natural firebreaks in order to stop the flames from spreading.

The fires produced spectacular displays of flame and smoke against the sky on Thursday, as residents were forced to evacuate homes near the affected area. Currently, no injuries or property destruction have been reported from this fire.

Fire crews are working with bulldozers, road graders, and are discussing bringing air assets to fight the flames. Currently, conditions are favorable for firefighters despite the challenges posed by the dry environment.

Over 20 fires began on Thursday, and emergency responders are working on overdrive to contain them all.

RELATED:

Lacey Swope: What You Need to Know About Fire Danger In Oklahoma

Departments Battle Wildfires Across Oklahoma

Wildfires Continue To Burn Parts Of Wichita Mountains Region, Forcing Resident Evacuations