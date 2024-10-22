Lacey Swope: What You Need to Know About Fire Danger In Oklahoma

As October rolls on, Oklahomans face a growing concern: fire danger. Meteorologist Lacey Swope is breaking down Oklahoma's conditions, as many counties are under burn bans.

With warm temperatures and dry conditions persisting, the risk of wildfires and structure fires is alarmingly high.

Here’s what’s happening and how you can stay safe.

Current Weather Conditions

This week, Oklahoma is experiencing unseasonably warm temperatures, with highs reaching the 80s and 90s.

Meteorologist Lacey Swope said conditions will get worse as the week goes along.

"We have two cold fronts headed our way which will change the wind direction rapidly. When the winds change direction, it makes it difficult for firefighters to battle ongoing fires."

Warmth, gusty winds, and low humidity all contribute to high fire danger.

The Growing Fire Threat

Wildfires have been a persistent issue in the state, especially as recent thunderstorms have sparked numerous fires. While these storms brought localized rain, they were often insufficient to significantly alleviate dry conditions. The state is currently experiencing drought, with many lakes at levels significantly below average. For instance, Lake Hefner is down 7 feet, and other major lakes are similarly affected.

Burn bans have been issued in several counties, including Kingfisher, Grant, Creek, and Tulsa, given the dry landscape. These bans prohibit open flames, such as campfires and outdoor burning, which can quickly escalate into uncontrollable wildfires.

What You Can Do

Stay Informed: Keep an eye on local weather updates and fire warnings. Conditions can change rapidly, and being informed is your best line of defense. Avoid Outdoor Burning: Follow local regulations regarding open flames. Even a small spark can ignite dry grass and brush. Report Fires Promptly: If you see smoke or flames, report them immediately to local authorities. Quick action can prevent small fires from turning into larger disasters. Prepare Your Property: If you live in a rural area or near woodlands, consider creating defensible space around your home. Clear dead vegetation and maintain a safe distance between trees and structures. Be Cautious with Equipment: If you’re using lawnmowers, grills, or other equipment, ensure they’re in good working order to prevent sparks.





Swope said Oklahoma needs rain as we head into colder and dryer months.

"Winter months are usually some of our dryest months, so without substantial rainfall, the wildfire risk isn't ending any time soon," Swope said.