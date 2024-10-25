Wildfires Continue To Burn Parts Of Wichita Mountains Region, Forcing Resident Evacuations

More than 20 separate wildfires ignited across Oklahoma on Thursday, forcing residents to evacuate as thousands of acres burned.

By: News 9

On Friday, firefighters in Comanche County are battling a large wildfire within the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

News 9 has reached out to Comanche County Emergency Management, who said the terrain in the mountainous region is adding to the difficulty of fighting the fire.

Comanche County Emergency Management also said that because of that difficulty, they are unable to estimate the extent to which the fire has been contained.

County authorities said the initial fire began near Rush Lake at around 4 p.m. on Thursday, and so far, more than 1,500 acres have been burned.

The total number of evacuees in the area is not known at this time.