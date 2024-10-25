Newcastle Police Seek Public Assistance In Identifying Suspect Using Stolen Credit Card

Friday, October 25th 2024, 6:21 am
Investigators are searching for a man caught on camera using someone else's identity and credit card information at a business in Newcastle, police say.
The Newcastle Police Department said the man, who has not yet been identified, used the identity and credit card of a Michigan resident to purchase multiple items at a Walmart in the city.
Police say the suspect loaded his items into a red SUV before driving away.
If you recognize the suspect, the Newcastle Police Department asks that you notify them at (405) 387-5525.
