Newcastle Police Seek Public Assistance In Identifying Suspect Using Stolen Credit Card

Police are searching for a man seen using the identity and credit card information of a victim in Michigan at a store in Newcastle.

Friday, October 25th 2024, 6:21 am

By: News 9


NEWCASTLE, Okla. -

Investigators are searching for a man caught on camera using someone else's identity and credit card information at a business in Newcastle, police say.

The Newcastle Police Department said the man, who has not yet been identified, used the identity and credit card of a Michigan resident to purchase multiple items at a Walmart in the city.

Police say the suspect loaded his items into a red SUV before driving away.

If you recognize the suspect, the Newcastle Police Department asks that you notify them at (405) 387-5525.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 25th, 2024

October 17th, 2024

September 30th, 2024

September 24th, 2024

Top Headlines

October 26th, 2024

October 26th, 2024

October 26th, 2024

October 26th, 2024