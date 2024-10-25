Little Axe Leads Marietta In Tight Contest

The Little Axe Indians are holding onto a slim lead against the Marietta Indians in a close matchup east of Lake Thunderbird.

By: News 9

The Little Axe Indians are holding onto a slim lead against the Marietta Indians in a close matchup east of Lake Thunderbird.

Early in the second quarter, Little Axe extended its one-point lead when Rebel Doiron charged into the end zone, adding six more points. The offense continued to gain momentum, and on the next possession, quarterback Esteban Calderon found Landon Roberts for a touchdown after a tipped pass.

At last check, Little Axe led Marietta 29-20, maintaining their edge as the game progressed.