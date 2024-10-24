Shawnee Superintendent Faces 2nd Emergency License Revocation Amid Decades-Old Allegations

Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Espolt is expected to challenge the Oklahoma State Board of Education (OSDE) on Thursday regarding the emergency revocation of his teaching license. Espolt is under investigation for allegations dating back to his early days as a coach and teacher at Little Axe and Boone-Apache Public Schools from 2000 to 2005.

-

According to online court records, Espolt is accused of engaging in inappropriate conduct with female students during this period. The allegations include claims of inappropriate sexual relationships with two female students. OSDE has described the allegations as “a pattern of inappropriate conduct with female students”. Espolt is also accused of failing to report inappropriate behavior by two other teachers, Michael Allen, and Shawn Finch, who have since lost their teaching licenses due to similar allegations. The board revoked Allen’s license in September 2024, while Finch surrendered his license earlier. The teachers have not been charged or convicted of a crime.

Despite these serious allegations, Espolt denies any wrongdoing. He filed a lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order in late September 2024 to stop the board from suspending his license. Espolt’s attorney alleged in the lawsuit that the OSDE’s application to revoke his license lacked any documentation to substantiate the allegations. The suit also noted that he had not been contacted by law enforcement or given due process required by law.

If the board decides to revoke his license, it will mark the end of Espolt’s long career in education, spanning more than 20 years.

Timeline of Events

The timeline is derived from OSDE Records, Court Records, Shawnee Public Schools Publications, and open records related to his prior employment at various school districts across Oklahoma.

• 2003: Dr. Aaron Espolt begins teaching. His license is valid until June 2028, according to OSDE.

• 2019: Espolt unexpectedly resigns as superintendent of Cleveland Public Schools in conjunction with a resignation by speech pathologist Sarah Allen, who was married to Michael Allen. Michael Allen is one of two teachers also accused of misconduct in conjunction with Espolt.

• 2023-2024 School Year: Espolt becomes superintendent of Shawnee Public Schools. He was the asst. superintendent & CFO for the district from 2021 until promotion.

• June 2024: OSDE investigator assigned to investigate allegations of Espolt having a “pattern of inappropriate conduct and interactions with female students while employed as a coach at Little Axe Public Schools and subsequently as a teacher at Boone-Apache Public Schools, according to court records.

• August 20, 2024: Espolt is notified of an Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) investigation. Allegations date back to 2000-2005 when Espolt was employed at Little Axe and Boone-Apache schools.

• August 26, 2024: Shawnee Public School Board President Clif Harden notifies parents that Espolt is on administrative leave due to an OSDE investigation. The letter indicates the details were not revealed to the district, but the board stated that it had no reason to believe the investigation relates to Espolt’s time at Shawnee.

• September 24, 2024: Espolt receives the board’s application to revoke his license, effective September 26. Espolt denies all allegations.

• September 25, 2024: Espolt’s legal team files for a temporary restraining order, asserting a lack of due process and insufficient evidence. The lawsuit claims the allegations are” vague’”, “salacious” and lack supporting documentation.

• September 26, 2024: The Oklahoma State Board of Education tables the emergency suspension of Espolt’s certification, opting to refer the case for further review by a revocation hearing officer.

• October 23, 2024: The Oklahoma State Board of Education post agenda for the Oct. 24 meeting. Espolt’s license is listed as an action item to consider and take possible action on the board’s amended application for an “emergency order” suspending the teacher certificate, certificate number, and application to revoke. The agenda does not indicate if Espolt’s case was reviewed by a hearing officer.

Espolt remains on administrative leave, and the Shawnee Public School District previously informed parents in the district that it continues to cooperate with the investigation.

News 9 is monitoring the hearing for the board’s decision.