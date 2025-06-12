Head of FEMA's storm response center leaving agency amid leadership exodus

FEMA’s top emergency response official, Jeremy Greenberg, has resigned just weeks into hurricane season, amid a wave of senior leadership departures and growing concerns over the agency’s direction under the Trump administration.

By: CBS News

The head of FEMA's National Response Coordination Center — a position responsible for the government's response to storms — submitted his resignation letter Wednesday and will formally depart the agency in two weeks.

Jeremy Greenberg's planned departure comes less than two weeks into hurricane season and amid a major leadership exodus at the nation's disaster response and recovery agency.

Greenberg confirmed his departure to CBS News but deferred all comment to FEMA, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees FEMA, also did not immediately respond.

Greenberg’s Role and Responsibilities

The National Response Coordination Center is the nerve center for FEMA during emergencies. During major disasters, it serves as a 24/7 emergency operations hub, hosting experts from different federal agencies, the military and even nonprofits. When a major hurricane, wildfire or other crisis hits, the NRCC helps coordinate everything from getting rescue teams on the ground to dispatching food, water and medical supplies to disaster zones.

Among his many responsibilities, Greenberg oversaw and approved mission assignments to the Pentagon amid major disasters and was responsible for deploying FEMA's 28 Urban Search and Rescue Teams.

"This will be a significant loss. He led all of FEMA's planners that prepared for all hazards," a former FEMA senior official told CBS News. "He had strong interagency relationship that fostered collaboration and coordination in responding to disasters."

One current FEMA official told CBS News, "He's irreplaceable. The brain drain continues and the public will pay for it. I don't see how FEMA will find someone who can coordinate with national, state and local emergency organizations like he did."

More Leadership Departures at FEMA

Tony Robinson, the regional administrator for FEMA Region 6 has also announced his intention to depart the agency this week, sources told CBS News. Robinson began his career with FEMA as an intern in 1987 and has led Region 6, which oversees several disaster-prone states in the Gulf, including Louisiana and Texas, for the past dozen years.

He led FEMA's response and recovery efforts for several notable disasters, including Hurricanes Harvey, Isaac, Ike, Gustav, Rita and Katrina. Robinson will also depart the agency by the end of June, the sources said. Robinson's departure follows the resignation of his deputy, Tracy Brasher, just last week, according to the sources.

Sources tell CBS News all three leaders are among the most experienced career staffers at the agency.

"These leaders don't want to participate in the dismantling of the agency they value," the former senior FEMA official said. "They have been dedicated to the mission over multiple administrations but won't support the current administration's direction."

Trump Administration Shifts FEMA Strategy

President Trump said Tuesday that his administration wants to "wean" states off assistance from FEMA after this year's hurricane season. The president's remarks came after he received a briefing from top administration officials about wildfire and emergency management. He claimed that FEMA has not been successful, and said governors are better positioned to respond to natural disasters like hurricanes, wildfires and tornadoes.

"We want to wean off FEMA and we want to bring it down to the state level — a little bit like education, we're moving it back to the states," Mr. Trump said.

Earlier this month, newly minted acting FEMA administrator David Richardson said during a daily briefing that he had not been aware that the U.S. has a hurricane season, three sources familiar with the meeting told CBS News. Richardson's remark left FEMA employees confused, as they were unclear as to whether he made the comment as a joke, CBS News reported last week. DHS later insisted he was joking.