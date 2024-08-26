Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent On Administrative Leave

Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent is on administrative leave, according to a release sent out on Monday.

By: News 9

-

Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent is on administrative leave, according to a release sent out on Monday.

The School Board President Clif Harden says the State Department of Education is investigating Dr. Aaron Espolt's certification.

Details of that investigation have not been made clear.

Harden says the board has no reason to believe the investigation relates to Dr Espolt's time at Shawnee, and the board is ready to cooperate with the investigation.

Image Provided By: shawnee public schools