Oklahoma mourns the loss of a true legend: Gary England dies at 85

By: Deanne Stein

Oklahoma has lost a legend. Gary England, the long-time Chief Meteorologist at News 9, passed away Tuesday night at the age of 85.

Gary was the face and trusted voice for decades during the state’s most violent storms. To those who worked beside him and to families watching from home, he was always calm before and during the storm.

“He would be very stern, calm, cool, and collected—but also, when he needed to, he was urgent,” said News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope.

“It’s amazing to watch that man work in those kinds of situations,” added fellow meteorologist Jed Castles.

From humble beginnings in Seiling, Oklahoma, Gary rose to become a world-renowned authority on severe weather.

“He would say, ‘Necessity is the mother of invention,’ said Castles. “Gary was a pioneer.”

In 1981, he changed the game, becoming the first person to use Doppler radar for public warnings. He later created the First Warning and StormTracker systems, now used nationwide, to help save lives.

“He taught me ways of forecasting that I had never seen before in school, I learned that from him, and every day to this day, the forecast sheet that I use that I write down my forecast on that I present to the public, is the forecast sheet that Gary England gave me, and that’s what I use to this day,” Swope said.

As respected as he was in the industry, Gary was beloved by the community.

“He always talked to kids. That was important to him,” said Castles. “He made sure they weren’t scared and knew what to do.”

His passion for education also took him across the state, packing auditoriums with his "Those Terrible Twisters" presentations.

“At the time, those were a big deal,” Castles recalled.

Behind the scenes, Gary had a lighter side that brought humor between the storms. And what viewers saw on screen was exactly who he was off camera.

“He was himself on camera, that’s why people loved him,” said Swope.

Despite the accolades, awards, and even a cameo in the blockbuster film Twister, Gary never strayed from his roots. He remained humble, grounded, and focused on what mattered most, keeping people safe.

“Weather is serious and it’s tough—but most of the time it’s not,” said Swope. “He made being in the weather center fun. It’s just sad to think of a world without him sharing that light.”

Gary England didn’t just forecast the weather he helped shape how we respond to it. His voice saved countless lives, and his legacy will live on as future meteorologists continue to issue warnings and track storms.