How To Avoid Registered Sex Offenders’ Homes This Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner and many kids will soon go door-to-door trick or treating. Oklahoma child advocates want parents to know which doors to avoid.

Several states including neighboring Missouri and Arkansas have laws preventing sex offenders from participating in trick or treating. In Oklahoma – parents and guardians bear the responsibility to know where they live.

“That’s correct – [registered sex offenders] can participate,” said Jay Gumm, director of communication with the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy. “It ultimately is up to the parents to have the knowledge of where the sex offenders are living.”

Gumm said his team is looking at the potential for future policies to prevent sex offenders from participating in Halloween trick-or-treating.

“I don’t believe it’s good policy to wait ‘til there’s a problem to fix it,” Gumm said.

More than 8,200 registered sex offenders make up Oklahoma communities.

“We do require that sex offenders register. We do require that address be public,” Gumm said. “Where they are is public knowledge.”

Several states prohibit sex offenders from participating in trick or treating. In Arkansas offenders who violate the state’s law may face a Class D felony charge.

Gumm is a former state senator who is looking into future policy. In 2009, he helped pass a law to prohibit sex offenders from being employed by ice cream trucks.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections keeps a public registry that anyone can access anytime with any device. It shows every sex offender’s name and address including a record of all their offenses.

South OKC resident Heather Johnson spoke with News 9 last year after she discovered her children's school bus was dropping them off at a registered sex offender’s home.

“It’s just an oversight that really, really needs attention,” Johnson said. “That was a scary thing.”

Johnson’s research led to school bus stop changes.

“I do not wanna bring children to their doorstep,” Johnson said.

Registered sex offenders are part of the community – but Gumm said the state ensures people know who they are and where they live. Gumm said Halloween is a good time for people to familiarize themselves with their community and who lives there.

“They’re registered for life,” Johnson said.