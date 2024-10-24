Bethel Teacher Under Investigation, On Administrative Leave

A teacher at Bethel Upper Elementary School has been placed on administrative leave, according to Superintendent Matt Posey.

"The district is aware of a complaint filed with the School Resource Officer regarding an employee at Bethel Upper Elementary School," Posey said. "The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office and [the district] cannot comment any further as it relates to personnel matters. Ensuring student safety is our priority and the district will cooperate fully with law enforcement through the investigative process."

The district did not share any details about what allegations the teacher is facing.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth confirmed his criminal investigators are on the case, and said his office would release more information on Thursday.