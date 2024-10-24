Parking Changes For Thunder Fans As New Arena Construction Begins

As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepare for their first home game of the season, fans heading to Paycom Arena will notice some changes to parking options in Downtown Oklahoma City.

Due to the planned demolition of the former Cox Convention Center, now Prairie Surf, parking spaces beneath the building are no longer available. The new 900-million-dollar arena project will take its place.

"We also have parking infrastructure inside there that we are in the process of starting decommissioning," said Jesse Rush, Embark Director.

Thunder recommends fans use public transportation through EMBARK, including the RAPID NW bus service, which will serve the Streetcar Arena stop this season. For those driving to the game, parking is still available at the Sheridan, Walker, and Arts District parking garages. The Thunder are also offering a free shuttle service from these garages.

An added benefit for fans parking in one of the four garages is two free rides on the BRT or streetcar all day.

"If you purchase parking at one of our four garages, that gets you two rides on the BRT or streetcar all day," Thunder spokesperson Steve added.

EMBARK officials advise fans to buy parking in advance through the Flowbird app, though payment can also be made at the garages.

The Thunder’s home opener promises excitement, and the team is encouraging fans to plan ahead for parking as they navigate the ongoing changes in the downtown area.