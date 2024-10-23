Porch Preview: Moore High School's Original Production 'Puffs'

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch got a sneak peek at Moore High School's original production, Puffs, which is based on a well-known wizard story.

By: News 9

The Moore High School theater program is gearing up for a production they say will entertain all ages.

Titled "Puffs," this original production draws inspiration from a well-known wizard tale and aims to deliver laughs and an important message about bullying.

Addie Crawford took the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to the high school for a sneak peek of the show.

The production, directed by Miss G, features a cast of students portraying various characters as they navigate the challenges of a magical school.

"It is about magic and it is about crazy," Miss G said. "The whole point of doing this is to teach kids about bullying and the terrible things that bullying can do."

"Puffs" is scheduled for performances on November 7, 8, and 9, with shows at 7:00 p.m. each night, and an additional matinee at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are priced at just $15,

For more information about the show or to purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.