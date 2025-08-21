Canadian County Free Fair: An El Reno Tradition Since 1914

With its agricultural showcases, family-friendly contests and lively entertainment, the Canadian County Free Fair continues its more than 100-year tradition of celebrating the county’s rural culture and community spirit.

By: Addie Crawford

The Canadian County Free Fair is set to bring four days of old-fashioned fun, community spirit and family entertainment.

Fairgoers can look forward to a carnival packed with high-flying amusement rides, live performances on multiple stages and plenty of classic fair food.

The Midway will be buzzing with games and prizes for kids of all ages, while the show arena highlights the county’s agricultural roots with livestock and horse shows.

After an eventful and jampacked Day 1, the fair will continue its festivities into the weekend with daily schedules posted by the official Canadian County Free Fair, giving families plenty to plan for.

Livestock exhibits will feature goats, sheep, swine, cattle and poultry, alongside competitions in baking, pie making and floral design.

The Coca Cola Southwest Beverages Porch watched the goat show inside of the Expo Arena.

Fairgoers can also enjoy a wide variety of events, including a talent show, cutting horse competition, horseshoe pitching, pet show, antique tractor pulls, shooting contests and the always-popular Grascar Racing, which features lawn mower and kart races.

Exhibits inside the Education Building will showcase 4-H entries, arts and crafts, photography, fine art and displays of local crops and flower arranging.

Canadian County Free Fair Schedule

To see the full schedule of events and learn more details, click here.