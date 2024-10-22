Moore PD Puts One-Of-A-Kind Mental Health Patrol Dog To Work

The Moore Police Department has hired a new officer, but his job is not tracking down suspects. Department officials said on Tuesday that Leo was leading the way in the metro as the first, full-time mental health patrol dog, making him the most popular officer on the streets.

Leo has been on the job with the department since he was eight weeks old and moved into patrol last year. Every call Leo goes on with his handler is part of his continuous training.

He rides shotgun every day on patrol with his handler Sergeant Sara Gurchinoff. “He’s been with us on death notifications, DHS calls, and car accidents,” said Sgt. Gurchinoff, Moore Police Department. “If we don’t have a whole lot going on in a day, we visit a local park, local businesses or hospitals.”

Gurchinoff said Officer Leo offers a helping paw in most situations. “Leo has helped a lot of different people while in crisis,” said Gurchinoff.

From lost children to calming combative inmates. He is even requested during mental health episodes. Leo's presence is welcome when citizens do not feel comfortable around officers. “Scientifically proven that petting a dog can lower your blood pressure,” said Gurchinoff. “And most of the time when we see people out on the streets it’s not their best day so it’s something to show we’re giving that compassion back to the community.”

Leo's role goes beyond helping the community. He is making those around him better at their jobs. “Leo helps me on some days when I’m having a hard day,” said Gurchinoff. “He’s helped me to enhance the de-escalation part of what my job is.”

Leo's handler said if they are not on a call and citizens see them out and about, they are welcome to flag them down to meet Leo or just say Hi.

Leo is one of five patrol therapy dogs in the entire state.