Local Museum Hosts Event For Visitors To View Mummies

By: News 9

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art in Shawnee is hosting a free event on Saturday aimed at educating and entertaining visitors of all ages.

Mummy Day is coming up and the museum's director of development, Sylwia Partyka joined News 9 on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share more.

The museum has two mummies, and Partyka said they are the only museum in Oklahoma that has them.

The event allows visitors to view them in conjunction with other Halloween-inspired activities.

The idea for Mummy Day originated from a volunteer who sought to celebrate Egyptian culture and art.

Since its inception, the event has grown significantly, attracting 900 visitors last year, up from a smaller turnout in its early days.

In addition to viewing the mummies, attendees can engage in various hands-on activities.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public.