City Of Oklahoma City Releasing Water From Canton Lake To Boost Lake Hefner Reserves

Tuesday, October 22nd 2024, 9:21 am
Oklahoma City officials announced water from Canton Lake is being diverted to fill Lake Hefner, the city's primary source of water.
City leaders say they are paying to pull water from Canton Lake to boost water levels at Lake Hefner.
This is the first time the city has pulled water from Canton Lake since 2022.
The water is set to be released on Tuesday and is expected to arrive at Lake Hefner in three to five days.
