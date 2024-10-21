Annual Walk To End Alzheimer's Set For November 2

A representative from the Walk to End Alzheimer's joined News 9 on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk more about the event and how community members can get involved.

By: News 9

The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place on Saturday, November 2, at Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City.

The walk's director, Jessica Hogner, joined News 9 on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share details.

She said that festivities will begin at 8:30 a.m., with an on-stage ceremony at 10 a.m. and the walk immediately following.

Hogner said the event aims to raise awareness, funds, and support for those impacted by the devastating disease.

“It is impacting so many families, not just the individuals with the disease, but their caregivers and friends,” Hogner said.

Funds raised will support local resources and efforts to find a cure.

Participants can choose from four flower colors to represent their journey with the disease that will be released.

“Blue represents folks living with the disease; yellow is for caregivers; orange is for supporters; and purple is for those who have lost someone,” she said.

The walk is free to register; for more information, CLICK HERE.