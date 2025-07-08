Feed The Children provides food and learning activities for Oklahoma kids

A nonprofit is helping to fill gaps through its "Summer Feed & Read" program, supplying Oklahoma families with nutritious food and engaging books during the summer months.

By: Addie Crawford

The Summer Feed & Read program provides nutritious meals to Oklahoma children during the summer months. These meals follow the USDA MyPlate guidelines and include protein as the main course, along with servings of fruit, vegetables, grains, and milk.

"We know that summer can be some of the hungriest times children face," said Director of Market Impact Jennifer Kellbach.

The program addresses summer learning loss by providing books and promoting enrollment in summer learning opportunities and reading programs.

"We fill their tummies while focusing on learning loss that can happen during the summer," explained Kellbach.

How many meals?

Through partnerships with the Luther Community Service Center and the YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City, participants will receive nearly 7,000 pre-packaged meals and books to support children this summer.

"Feed The Children's mission is to make sure no child goes to bed hungry," said Kellbach.

The program is in three other cities providing over 30,000 meals to children around the country.

Getting Involved

The organization encourages everyone to join its mission to end childhood hunger and is always looking for more community partners.

Supporters can help fight summer hunger by clicking here.