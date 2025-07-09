Thousands Flock To Shawnee For 33rd Annual International Finals Youth Rodeo

For over three decades, Shawnee has welcomed talented youth rodeo stars to compete for prestigious titles in ten different disciplines.

By: Addie Crawford

-

The International Finals Youth Rodeo, held at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center in Shawnee, is the ultimate competition for youth rodeo stars.

Through six days of events, there are performances twice a day in three arenas with events running simultaneously.

Finals Contestants

There are more than 1,000 entries from 35 different states and provinces. The contestants are competing for titles and cash prizes. In 2024, the IFYR awarded nearly $250,000 in cash and prizes.

Headlining the competition is reigning All-Around Cowgirl Kasey Bass, who looks to repeat last year’s success. Other returning champions include barrel racer Patton Ann Lynch, breakaway roper Bleu Hall, saddle bronc rider Colt Bass and bull rider Jack Mitchell.

Youth Rodeo Finals Events

Barrel Racing

Pole Bending

Breakaway roping

Goat Tying

Team Roping

Calf Roping

Steer Wrestling

Bull Riding

Saddle Bronc Riding

Bareback Riding

Purchase Youth Rodeo Finals Tickets

The IFYR features 11 performances, with competition beginning on Sunday, July 6 at 7:30 p.m. and concluding Friday, July 11 with the finals performance at 7:30 p.m.

There will be two performances a day with all disciplines, Monday through Friday, at 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase through the IFYR website.