OKC nonprofit hopes to build podcasting studio to inspire struggling youth

City Center, a nonprofit serving under-resourced neighborhoods in Oklahoma City, launched a campaign to fund a professional podcast studio for youth to tell inspiring stories.

By: Addie Crawford

The new studio space will provide hands-on training for youth in podcasting and video production to equip them with real-world skills that can lead to future income and career opportunities.

City Center envisions a studio where young adults and teens can find their voice and share their stories.

City Center's Mission

City Center champions youth and families in under-resourced communities by creating empowered pathways to relief and restoration.

The organization provides nutritious meals, hygiene items, clothing, and other resources to relieve immediate needs. They also offer programs to help youth develop life skills, receive educational support, and receive mentorship.

Why This Studio Matters

City Center wants to make this a space for the community with a vision of creating a community hub. The studio will be a resource available to other OKC nonprofits, local voices, and groups.

It will be a place where stories are shared, talents are nurtured, and the community comes together around common goals.

What's Being Built

Included in the project is a professional 3-microphone podcast station, video and photography production gear, a full editing suite, renovation and soundproofing, and youth training programs in podcasting, video, and media production.

How To Help

City Center is asking for the community's help to bring its vision to life.

Learn more about the studio and where to donate here.