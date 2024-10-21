Edmond Designer Launches Collection for Down Syndrome Awareness Month

Feed Me Gems, a local jewelry brand known for its earrings worn by Olympians and celebrities like Paris Hilton, is unveiling a special collection to honor Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

By: News 9

-

Feed Me Gems, a local jewelry brand known for its earrings worn by Olympians and celebrities like Paris Hilton, is unveiling a special collection to honor Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

Hannah Barnthouse is the mastermind and creative force behind Feed Me Gems, an Oklahoma-based jewelry store that seeks to display the inner sparkle of those wearing her dazzling designs, focusing on community, kindness, and inclusion.

In honor of Down Syndrome Awareness Month, Barnthouse is unveiling a special collection titled "Down Syndrome Is Beautiful" with a vibrant showcase featuring local models on the Southwest Beverages Coca-Cola Porch.

"We're all about sparking dopamine, kindness, and sparkle inside and out," Barnthouse said of Feed Me Gems' mission. "We're all about fun and really just being a gem in the community."

Models like Emma Adams showcased her Baby Jumbo earrings, followed by Emily Nelson, who wore Down Syndrome Awareness smiley stud earrings, complementing her hair candy and hot pink Lupa dress.

"Dress better, feel better," Barnthouse said. "We believe it, we manifest it, and it is truly a dress-up closet."

Feed Me Gems can be booked for events like birthday parties and bachelorette parties, where guests can create their own hair candy and jewelry at a gem customization bar worthy of display on a runway of their own.

For more information, visit the Feed Me Gems website, where shoppers can view and purchase jewelry as well as book the space for events.