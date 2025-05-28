The White Lotus' creator joins 'Survivor' for 50th season: See the full cast

"White Lotus" creator and "Survivor" season 37 contestant Mike White returns to "Survivor" for its 50th season, joining 23 returning players from 19 past seasons.

By: CBS News

Emmy Award-winning "The White Lotus" creator Mike White is trading luxury resort drama for tribal council strategy, returning to CBS's "Survivor" after his breakout second-place finish during season 37 launched him to Hollywood stardom.

White headlines a cast of 24 returning players for the reality competition's milestone 50th season, host Jeff Probst announced Wednesday on "CBS Mornings."

The cast represents contestants from 19 different seasons, including two players from the upcoming Season 49 set to premiere this fall. Season 45 winner Dee Valladares and Season 46's Charlie Davis are among the recent alumni selected for the anniversary season.

Veteran players Colby Donaldson, who competed in Seasons 2, 8 and 20, and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, featured in Seasons 10, 11 and 20, will return after extended absences from the competition.

"Survivor" premiered in May 2000 and has become one of television's longest-running reality competitions. The 50th season is expected to air in Spring 2026 on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Complete "Survivor" Season 50 cast