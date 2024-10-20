Crash Temporarily Closes Eastbound I-240 Lanes Near Air Depot & Midwest Boulevard

A crash has closed the eastbound lanes of I-240 near Air Depot and Midwest Boulevard on Sunday morning, authorities say.

By: News 9

OHP said the driver was speeding in the wrong direction and crashed out.

That suspect ran from the crash but was quickly arrested by troopers.

Authorities said no other vehicles were hit and the crash caused no injuries.

It's unclear how long the road will be closed.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.