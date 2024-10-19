REACTION: Sooners Blown Out By South Carolina, Arnold Takes Over For Hawkins Jr.

South Carolina took down Oklahoma 35-9 in Norman on Saturday.

Saturday, October 19th 2024, 3:07 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


NORMAN, Okla. -

It was a disaster from the start for Oklahoma against South Carolina on Saturday, staring at a 21-0 deficit just five minutes into the contest.

The OU offense started with the ball and Hawkins Jr. threw an interception on the very first play. The next possession, Hawkins Jr. was hit in the backfield resulting in a fumble that was scooped up for a touchdown.

Hawkins Jr. was hit as he threw on the following possession and South Carolina returned it all the way for a touchdown.

Arnold came off the bench for Hawkins Jr., but at 21-0, the game was essentially over.

Oklahoma scored just one touchdown and a field goal on Saturday, falling 35-9 and to 4-3 overall.

Here's some reaction from OU fans:
