North Rock Creek Powers Past Purcell With 42-21 Victory

North Rock Creek continued its strong performance Friday night, defeating the Purcell Dragons 42-21 in a game marked by standout plays.

By: News 9

Just before halftime, the Cougars held a commanding 28-7 lead when Caleb Hawkins showcased his defensive skills, leaping to swat away a last-ditch effort from the Dragons in the end zone. North Rock Creek went into the break with a significant advantage.

In the third quarter, Hawkins made his mark on offense, high-stepping through defenders and stiff-arming the last man on his way to a touchdown. The Cougars continued to dominate throughout the game, securing the victory with a final score of 42-21.