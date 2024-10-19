Piedmont Leads Lawton Ike 39-31 Late, Powered By Triple Option Attack

Piedmont's triple-option offense has been in full swing Friday night, as Grayson May and company took an early lead over Lawton Ike. May pitched it to DreAndre Bruton for a touchdown, putting the Wildcats up 7-0.

Friday, October 18th 2024, 11:27 pm

By: News 9


Later, fullback Jayden Fuston powered in a 5-yard touchdown, extending the lead to 20-7. While Piedmont's ground game dominated, they also mixed in some play-action, with May finding a wide-open Lane Whitworth for a big gain.

At last check, the Wildcats held a 39-31 lead, with the game still ongoing.
