Mustang Defeats Edmond North 45-27, Prepares For Bixby Showdown

Mustang bounced back from last week’s loss to Jenks with a strong 45-27 win over Edmond North on Friday night, as the Broncos gear up for next week’s matchup against Bixby.

By: News 9

In the first quarter, Edmond North tried to catch Mustang off guard with a fake punt, but Reese McManis came up short, giving the Broncos possession. Mustang’s Jaden Johnson, younger brother of OU’s Jacobe Johnson, quickly capitalized with a 69-yard touchdown run, putting the Broncos up 14-0.

Trajon Williamson added to Mustang’s lead with his second rushing touchdown in the second quarter. Though the Huskies managed to score after halftime, Mustang held on for the victory, improving their momentum ahead of a crucial game next week.