Newcastle Shuts Out Classen SAS In Dominant 63-0 Victory

Newcastle’s defense came up big Friday night, with Trey Burchett scoring a defensive touchdown after recovering a fumble, setting the tone for a dominant 63-0 win over Classen SAS.

By: News 9

The Racers’ offense also put on a show, with quarterback Jackson Schanuel leading the charge. Schanuel kept it himself on multiple plays, contributing to the offensive onslaught as Newcastle secured the shutout victory.

With this win, Newcastle continues to assert its strength on both sides of the ball, cruising to an impressive finish.