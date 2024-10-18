Pumpkin Spice Craze: How Far Is Too Far?

Friday, October 18th 2024, 10:57 am
For more than two decades and counting, Starbucks lures coffee lovers with its pumpkin spice lattes every fall.
Other retailers have jumped on the bandwagon, adding pumpkin spice to their products from lip balm to trash bags.
CBS Reporter Michael George looks into whether the seasonal trend has gone too far as the flavor continues to turn up in some unexpected places.
October 18th, 2024
October 19th, 2024
October 18th, 2024
October 18th, 2024
October 19th, 2024
October 19th, 2024
October 19th, 2024