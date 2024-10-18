Fire Destroys Large Outbuilding Behind Edmond Home

A large outbuilding in Edmond was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived. The building was a total loss, but no injuries were reported as investigators work to determine the cause.

By: News 9

-

Several fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Edmond, Oklahoma.

The scene is near Ann Arbor Street and South Boulevard.

According to officials, the Edmond Fire Department worked on this fire, and the Oklahoma City Fire Department assisted.

Officials from Edmond FD said a large outbuilding not attached to the house was fully involved in a fire when they arrived on Friday morning.

They said they were able to extinguish the fire, but the building was a total loss.

No one was injured.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.