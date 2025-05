One person was injured after being stabbed at the EMBARK Station in Downtown Oklahoma City, police say.

By: Destini Pittman

-

One person was injured after being stabbed at the EMBARK Station in Downtown Oklahoma City, police say.

Police say the stabbing happened near Northwest 4th Street and North Hudson Avenue, and the victim walked over to the EMBARK station.

According to police, the victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the suspect is now in custody.