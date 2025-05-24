New ruling making it easier for homeowners to add housing on their land

New ruling on Accessory Dwelling Units allows for increased property usage in Oklahoma City.

By: Stephanie Maniche

-

Oklahoma City Metropolitan Association of Realtors Secretary Treasurer Jessica Thompson answers some questions related to Accessory Dwelling Units.

What are Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU)?

Accessory Dwelling Units are called garage apartments, granny flats, backyard bungalows, and backyard cottages.

What is the new ruling on ADU?

The ordinance makes it easier to build accessory dwelling units (ADUs) such as garage apartments and backyard bungalows. This gives homeowners more control over their properties.

When was the ruling approved?

The new ruling was approved on Tuesday, May 20.

Who are some of the people benefiting from ADUs?

Students Young professionals Aging adults

Why is it a benefit?

ADUs are more affordable than the average rent.

What are some of the concerns about ADUs?

Residents have concerns about parking being an issue if you have more cars because of more units. There are also concerns about corporate entities coming in and buying the properties for financial gain.

For more information about ADUs, you can visit Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU).