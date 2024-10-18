Family Seeks Justice After Woman Killed On Oklahoma Turnpike

The family of a woman tragically killed on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike is seeking justice after the driver involved in the incident fled the scene.

The family of a woman tragically killed on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike is seeking justice after the driver involved in the incident fled the scene. Kreshardra Willhoite, 46, died on Oct. 6 after being struck by a vehicle driven by 50-year-old Wallace Clay, who reportedly crossed onto the shoulder of the road.

Vallerie Willhoite, the victim’s sister, is still reeling from the loss, sharing that the hardest part is the driver’s lack of remorse.

“I’m devastated, I’m hurt, I’m speechless,” she said. “I don’t know how to pick up today and move on with tomorrow without my sister.”

Kreshardra was assisting her father, Kenwick K. Willhoite, with a broken-down van at the time of the accident. Her father and brother witnessed the tragic event unfold and immediately called the police with a description of the vehicle. Chickasha Police officers pulled Clay over approximately 15 miles from the scene.

“He stepped on the gas, and he never slowed down,” said Kenwick. “That man hit my girl on the side of the road and kept going? I couldn’t grasp it.”

According to court documents, Clay claimed he was on the phone with his insurance company and told police he had “struck a bird.” However, photographs taken by police revealed body tissue on the passenger seat of his car and on his clothing. Clay was arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal accident, but the Willhoite family is pushing for additional charges.

“He took my best friend he took my sister I’m hurt I’m angry because he showed no remorse,” said Vallerie. “All he wanted to do is cover up and get away.”

The family has also retained legal counsel and plans to pursue their own legal action.

“My heart says to forgive him, but my heart also says seek justice,” Vallerie added.

Clay is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing conference on Jan. 16.