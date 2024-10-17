Therapy Thursday: Understanding Seasonal Affective Disorder

In this week's Therapy Thursday Natasha Kotey with Sunbeam Family Services talks about Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

By: News 9

This disorder can affect people when the seasons change. People can experience tiredness, loss of energy, appetite changes, sleep disturbances, and loss of interest in activities they once enjoyed, according to Kotey.

Kotey says the best way to get through this is lightbox therapy and focusing on routines.

"We don't really get a lot of sunlight and ... that's another reason why we experience the seasonal active disorder," said Kotey.

Kotey says there's nothing wrong with people who experience SAD.

"You might just be more in tune with nature and just incongruent with, uh, the, the life that we have to live," said Kotey.

