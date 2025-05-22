Ryan Walters responds after SCOTUS tie blocks Catholic charter School: 3 key takeaways

Following a 4-4 Supreme Court ruling, State Superintendent Ryan Walters is holding a press conference.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters spoke Thursday following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 4-4 tie in St. Isidore v. Drummond, a decision that leaves in place an Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling blocking the state’s effort to publicly fund a Catholic charter school.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court had previously ruled that charter schools are public institutions under state law and must remain nonsectarian. The Supreme Court’s deadlock means that decision stands.

“I really believe this is a common-sense issue,” said Walters. “The people of Oklahoma wanted more options for families to choose the direction of their child’s education.”

Walters Blames Anti-Christian Sentiment for Ruling

Walters criticized the decision, saying it stemmed from what he described as a broader “sentiment against Christianity.”

“A charter school was approved. The charter school was a Catholic charter school. That’s what the parents wanted,” said Walters. “Because some individuals have a sentiment against Christianity and against faith, they ruled against this school.”

He maintained that the state should support families in choosing religious options for their children’s education.

State Constitution Amendment on the Table

Walters said he is considering all possible avenues to move forward with religious charter schools, including a potential amendment to the Oklahoma Constitution.

“I think it’s pretty clear, but if we need to make it even more clear, I think that we need to do so,” he said, referring to the possibility of allowing state funds to be used for religious purposes.

Such an amendment, he said, would aim to remove legal ambiguity and strengthen the case for funding faith-based charter schools.

Religious Charter Schools Tied to Education Reform Goals

Walters framed religious charter schools as part of a broader push to reform and improve education in Oklahoma, which has consistently ranked low nationally in educational outcomes.

“I believe these types of schools help provide new options,” he said. “I think we’ve got to continue to challenge the way we’ve done things to try to improve that ranking.

He added that Oklahoma should lead the nation in expanding religious freedom and school choice.

“I believe that Oklahoma is the leader in religious freedom, and we’ve got to continue to fight for the families," he said.

Walters' Statement about the St. Isidore decision

In a statement, Walters said:

“Allowing the exclusion of religious schools from our charter school program in the name of 19th century religious bigotry is wrong,” said Superintendent Walters. “As state superintendent, I will always stand with parents and families in opposition to religious discrimination and fight until all children in Oklahoma are free to choose the school that serves them best, religious or otherwise.

