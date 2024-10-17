Oklahoma Grandmother Dies, Daughter Hospitalized In Ocean Incident In Hawaii

An Oklahoma City family is devastated after grandmother Susie Jett, 72, died, and her daughter Laura was seriously injured when they were swept out to sea by powerful waves while vacationing in Hawaii.

By: News 9

A tragic incident in Hawaii has claimed the life of an Oklahoma grandmother and left her daughter seriously injured.

Susie Jett, 72, and her adult daughter, Laura, were swept out to sea by six to eight-foot waves while on vacation on Tuesday.

Family members report that the two women were carried into the ocean, leading to Susie's hospitalization.

According to a CBS affiliate in Hawaii, Susie later died in the hospital, while Laura remains hospitalized and is receiving treatment.

In the wake of this tragedy, the family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover medical expenses and other costs.