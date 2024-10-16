Building DIY Halloween Costumes On The Porch

On the Coca-Cola Southwest beverages Porch, the News 9 team is learning ways to put together a budget-friendly Halloween costume.

By: News 9

For those looking to enjoy Halloween on a budget, there are many ways to put together a costume while also saving money.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch traveled to an Oklahoma City Goodwill to learn some tips when it comes to dressing up for Halloween.

By taking only a few minutes to look through thrift store clothing racks, you might be able to come up with some items that could make a good costume, without having to spend extra money on a full-fledged outfit.

Additionally, by hand-crafting your costume, the chances someone else will be wearing the same thing as you are slim to none.