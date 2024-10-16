Building DIY Halloween Costumes On The Porch

Wednesday, October 16th 2024, 10:16 am
For those looking to enjoy Halloween on a budget, there are many ways to put together a costume while also saving money.
The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch traveled to an Oklahoma City Goodwill to learn some tips when it comes to dressing up for Halloween.
By taking only a few minutes to look through thrift store clothing racks, you might be able to come up with some items that could make a good costume, without having to spend extra money on a full-fledged outfit.
Additionally, by hand-crafting your costume, the chances someone else will be wearing the same thing as you are slim to none.
