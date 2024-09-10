Oklahoma Co. Commissioner Carrie Blumert Resigns, Announces New Position

Commissioner Carrie Blumert, who represents District 1 in Oklahoma County, announced her resignation Tuesday, according to her office.

By: News 9

-

Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert, who represents District 1 in the county, announced her resignation on Tuesday, according to a news release from her office.

In the release, Blumert said she is proud of her work since taking office in 2018, but has decided to take the "next right step" in her career.

"Mental health care has been my passion from day one and will continue to be my north star. I am excited to take on this new journey at Mental Health Association Oklahoma as their new CEO," Blumert said in the release. "I am proud of the progress we have made through my work as Commissioner, and I look forward to continuing that work as CEO at MHAOK."

Blumert said her last day in office will be Sept. 30, before she begins her new position on Oct. 1.

"I sincerely thank the outstanding community and voters in District 1 who put their trust in me. It has been an honor to serve you," Blumert said.